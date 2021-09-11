0
Saturday 11 September 2021 - 12:14

Several Turkish Forces Killed, Wounded in Bomb Blast in Idlib

Story Code : 953320
Several Turkish Forces Killed, Wounded in Bomb Blast in Idlib
News sources reported on Saturday morning that a bomb had exploded on a Turkish patrol route in northwestern Syria.

According to the news website of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the blast took place on a road north of Idlib, killing or wounding six Turkish military forces.

The Observatory further reported that ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene and transported the wounded or possible deads to the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing.

As the troops moved to the Turkish border, a Turkish helicopter landed near the Syrian border to transport the wounded to hospitals inside Turkey.

However, the Halab Today news website quoted its correspondent as saying that three Turkish forces were killed and several others were wounded in the blast.

But so far, the Turkish Ministry of Defense has not reacted to the news yet.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021