Islam Times - At least two Turkish soldiers were killed, three others injured in an attack in Northwestern Syria, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack occurred after a search and scanning activity in the Idlib de-escalation zone, a statement by the ministry said, Anadolu news agency reported.Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar conveyed condolences for the fallen soldiers and his wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured on the ministry’s Twitter account.Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020.