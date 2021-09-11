0
Saturday 11 September 2021 - 22:50

Islamophobia in Canada 'Systemic' Since 9/11 Attacks in US

Story Code : 953418
Islamophobia in Canada
"It's become systemic since then," said Fatema Abdalla, communications coordinator for the NCCM, told Global News.

"And what we're seeing now is that not only is it growing, but it's also evolving," Abdalla added.

The tragic evolution has resulted in horrific attacks on Muslims. In 2017, a man visited a mosque in Quebec City and gunned down six worshippers and wounded 19.

More recently in London, Ontario, a man spurred by hate slammed into a Muslim family with his truck, killing four and leaving the lone survivor, a nine-year-old boy, an orphan.

"Those kinds of attacks, this hatred of Muslims, it has been a constant feature of Canadian political life in the period since 9/11," University of British Columbia Professor Sunera Thobani, a Muslim, told Global.

The hate increased in the years immediately following the World Trade Center attack and has slowly grown since, with Statistics Canada reporting that anti-Muslim attacks numbered 99 in 2014, up from 36 in 2009.

In 2015, hate crimes ballooned to 159, a 60% jump, and in 2017 - the year of the Quebec City Mosque murders - incidents showed a dramatic increase, to 349, police reported.

Also in 2015, former Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper wanted to form a "barbaric cultural practices hotline" where Canadians could call to report disturbing rituals their neighbors were involved with.

The idea, which many considered stemmed from anti-Muslim sentiment, died when Justin Trudeau won the election the same year. But Islamophobia survived.

Then Quebec instituted a law banning religious symbols from being worn by public servants, such as teachers, nurses, and police, in the workplace. Critics said that regulation unfairly targeted Muslim women who wear a hijab. A challenge to the law has been launched in the courts.

“The prevailing narrative of all this sentiment was this vast conspiracy, that Muslims were trying to infiltrate and take over the West and commit a white genocide, or at least change the culture,” said Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

Spurred by the horrific attack in London in June, a summit on Islamophobia was called July 22 by Trudeau and it offered a chance for "Muslim communities to identify concrete ways to combat Islamophobia across the country", according to a statement from the Government of Canada.

One of the recommendations put forth by the NCCM was a "federal Anti-Islamophobia Strategy by year-end".

"The reality is we cannot just keep adding onto a list of horrifying things that have happened," said NCCM head Mustafa Farooq in a story with Anadolu Agency in July.

"For our community, this is about survival," he added.
Related Stories
49,000 killed in Pakistan since 9/11 attacks in US
Islam Times - At least 49,000 people, including 15,000 security personnel, have been killed in violence in Pakistan since the 9/11 attacks in the United States, a security report says.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
US Left World with a Mess in Afghanistan to Clean Up: Putin
10 September 2021
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
At Least 100 Injured as Israel Attacks Pro-Prisoner Rallies in West Bank
9 September 2021
IRGC Targets Terrorists
IRGC Targets Terrorists' Bases in Iraqi Kurdistan Region with Drones, Missiles
9 September 2021
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
Biden Administration Asks 18 Trump Appointees to Military Academy Boards to Resign
9 September 2021
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
Saudi Raids on Yemen Caused More Than 18k Civilian Casualties Since 2015
9 September 2021
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
German, US Foreign Ministers to Meet on US Base in Germany
8 September 2021
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
Russian Minister Dies during Arctic Training Exercise
8 September 2021