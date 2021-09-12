0
Sunday 12 September 2021 - 22:30

Russia Calls for Rapid Restart of Iran's Nuclear Talks in Vienna

Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted in response to a Twitter message by Enrique Mora, about the need for the resumption of the Vienna talks, said that It is gratifying that Moscow agrees with the European Union on this issue.

Ulyanov also welcomed the results of the visit of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, to Tehran.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran last night (Saturday) at the head of a delegation to meet and talk with Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The Director-General of the IAEA, while evaluating the meeting positively, emphasized the expansion of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and said that he would come to Tehran again for high-level talks with Iranian officials.

A joint statement issued by the IAEA and Iran after the meeting stated that In the framework of the existing cooperation, the two sides decided to maintain their mutual interactions and meetings at relevant levels. To this end, the Vice-President and the Head of AEOI will meet the IAEA Director General at the sidelines of the upcoming General Conference, and the IAEA Director General will also visit Tehran in the near future to hold high level consultations with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of enhancing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in different fields and discussing current issues of mutual interest.

Also, it has been stated that IAEA's inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The way and the timing are agreed by the two sides. 
