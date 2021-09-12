0
Sunday 12 September 2021 - 22:49

Commentator Urges Biden to End US Military Presence in Turkey

Story Code : 953526
Michael Rubin who is a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute believes that the one foreign base that Biden should abandon is the Incirlik airbase.

He wrote in a contribution to the Washington Examiner that "rather than a strategic asset, Incirlik is now a strategic liability."

Rubin added that "Turkey is as much an enemy as an ally."

He further noted that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is increasingly tilting toward Russia.

The prominent American commentator further warned the Biden Administration that the Turkish President might one day take every American serviceman, contractor, and family at Incirlik as hostages.

Rubin also pointed out that the Turkish president often tries to redirect the anger toward the Americans.

Elsewhere in his contribution, Rubin suggests that the United States can now use the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase in Romania, the Souda Bay Naval Base in Greece.

He concluded by saying that the US end to its military presence in Turkey would deal a huge blow to the local Turkish economy.
