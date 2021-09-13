Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants

Islam Times - Life appeared to be returning to normal in Syria’s Daara on Sunday, following a peace deal between the Damascus government and militants.

Bulldozers were spotted removing the debris of post-war destruction in the city's southern area after the militants left Daraa al-Balad, as country’s flags floated high above the city.Those militants who desire to remain in the city must surrender their weapons to the government, according to the truce agreement which was brokered by Moscow.According to the United Nations, over 38,000 residents have been forced to evacuate Daraa al-Balad as combat has escalated since July.According to a SANA correspondent in Daraa, a facility was opened in al-Yadouda town for settling militant status, which lets them to surrender their weapons, northwest of Daraa City, after Syrian army soldiers were sent to the town in accordance with the state's planned settlement deal.