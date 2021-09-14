0
Tuesday 14 September 2021 - 21:11

Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity

Story Code : 953878
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday after visiting Iran’s only nuclear power plant on the Gulf coast that the AEOI has plans to build several more nuclear electricity stations to hit the 8 GW target. 
 
“AEOI’s plan in the short run is to reach production of 8 GW through diversified arrangements by tapping domestic resources and major international investment companies,” Eslami was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.
 
He said that the government will speed up funding for construction of the second and third units at Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant where current electricity generation capacity is limited to 1 GW per hour.
 
The official, who was appointed as vice-president and AEOI chief earlier this month, insisted that Iran’s policy is to expand nuclear power as a clean source of energy to respond to its current and future needs.
 
Eslami’s visit to Bushehr in southern Iran comes a day after he met head of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Grossi in Tehran to discuss issues related to Iran’s cooperation with the UN atomic watchdog.
 
Iran has introduced limits on IAEA inspections on some of its nuclear sites as part of measures designed to respond to the United States’ withdrawal from a 2015 international agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.
 
Iranian authorities have repeatedly reiterated that the country’s nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, including for power generation and medical usage.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021