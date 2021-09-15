0
Wednesday 15 September 2021 - 13:45

Bahraini Opposition Leader Says He Prefers Prison over Humiliating Freedom

Story Code : 953999
Bahraini Opposition Leader Says He Prefers Prison over Humiliating Freedom
In a letter circulated on social media Tuesday, Secretary General of the Haq Movement for Liberty and Democracy Hassan Mushaima stressed his refusal to waive any of his basic rights or accept preconditions in return for his release.

The prominent human rights activist and opposition figure, who has been detained for a decade, explained that he "is facing a great ordeal" inside prison, however he prefers prison over humiliating and conditional freedom.

The Haq Movement for Liberty and Democracy accused the Bahraini authorities of planning to kill Mushaima in prison, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The movement called on the international community and the UN human rights organizations to put pressure on the Bahraini authorities to save Mushaima's life as well as the lives of all prisoners of conscience.

Recently, 14 members of the British Parliament, including former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, signed an urgent letter to their country's foreign minister demanding the release of opposition leaders in Bahrain, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of their arrest, according to Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
Saudi Arabia Considering “Israeli” Made Military Systems
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
UAE Establishes Intelligence Center for IAF on Yemeni Socotra Island
15 September 2021
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
Atomic Chief: Iran Eyes 8GW in Nuke Power Capacity
14 September 2021
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Off East Coast
15 September 2021
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
Pakistan Reopens Key Border Crossing with Afghanistan
14 September 2021
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
Putin, Assad Meet in Moscow, Praise Mutual Anti-terrorism Achievements
14 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
‘Israeli’ Firm Unveils Remote-controlled Armed Robot to Patrol Battle Zones
14 September 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
Sayyed Nasrallah Announces Arrival of First Oil Tanker: Hezbollah Would Engage in Naval Confrontation with ‘Israel’ If It Strikes Ships
14 September 2021
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
13 September 2021
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021