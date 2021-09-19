Iraqi Forces Foil a Terrorist Plot against Arbaeen Pilgrims

Islam Times - The Iraqi Security Information Center announced the thwarting of a terrorist plot against the pilgrims of Arbaeen Hosseini (AS) in Babil province.

The Iraqi Security Information Center said in a statement on Saturday night that Iraqi security forces had succeeded in thwarting terrorist operations to target the pilgrims of Arbaeen in Babil province.According to this report, the terrorists intended to target the pilgrims of Arbaeen in the "Al-Bojasem" district in the "Musayyib" city of Babil province with a bomb and two explosive belts.Recently, the Iraqi People's Mobilization Organization (Hashd al-Shabi) announced that the plan of ISIS terrorists to attack the pilgrims of Arbaeen in the south of Baghdad was neutralized.Arbaeen is marked 40 days after the Shiite commemoration of Ashura.Despite the defeat of the ISIS terrorist group in Iraq, a number of members of this terrorist group are still present in different parts of the country and carry out terrorist acts in a scattered manner.In 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, with the financial and military support of the United States and its Western and Arab allies, including Saudi Arabia, invaded Iraq, occupying large parts of the northern and western parts of the country and committing countless crimes. Iraq subsequently called on Iran to help Baghdad fight these terrorists.On November 17, 2017, Iraqi forces, with the advisory assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, succeeded in liberating the city of Rawa in Anbar province western Iraq, the last ISIS base in Iraq. With the liberation of this city, ISIS was destroyed.