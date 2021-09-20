U.S. Should Take Responsibility for Its Past, Taliban Says

Islam Times - Taliban on Sunday condemned the U.S. drone attack that has killed 10 Afghan civilians last month and urged the U.S. to take responsibility for their past "killings and oppression" in the country.

"This is not the only incident that the U.S. has committed. It's 20 years that they have martyred civilians in Afghanistan," Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information of the Taliban's interim government, told China Media Group.Mujahid again called on assistance from the international community for Afghanistan.A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the U.S. military said on Friday, apologizing for what it called a "tragic mistake".The Pentagon had said the Aug. 29 strike targeted an Islamic State suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.Even as reports of civilian casualties emerged, the top U.S. general had described the attack as "righteous".