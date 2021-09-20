0
Monday 20 September 2021 - 04:11

Hamas Outlines Malicious Goals of 'Abraham Accords'

Story Code : 954716
Hamas Outlines Malicious Goals of
In a statement released Saturday evening, the resistance movement described the so-called Abraham Accords struck by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Arab countries with Israel as “very dangerous”, presstv reported

The agreements, it said, seek to assert the Israeli regime’s military, political and economic hegemony over the region, plunder its wealth, marginalize the Palestinian cause, and isolate the Palestinian nation from the rest of the Arab and Muslim world.

The movement warned that the normalization agreements could affect the aspirations of Palestinian people as well as Arab and Muslim countries, and jeopardize their national security.

Hamas called the Abraham Accords a Zionist-American project aiming to foment tensions among Muslim and Arab countries in order to sideline the Middle East conflict, and divert attention from the struggle against Israel as the occupier of Palestinian lands and the greatest threat to the region.

The agreements, Hamas said, seek to exhaust the Palestinian nation’s resilience, marginalize Palestinians and their resistance forces as well as anyone who supports them and stands with them.

They aim to give Israel a free hand to advance its expansionist projects by expropriating Palestinian lands, Judaize the occupied Al-Quds, demolish Palestinian buildings and homes, displace Palestinians and expand settlements, it added.

Hamas called on the countries that have signed normalization accords with Israel to correct their wrong political approach and to align themselves with the anti-Zionist ideals of the regional nations.

The movement finally called for a strong and effective strategy to confront all the projects that aim to liquidate the Palestinian cause, foremost among which are the so-called Abraham Accords and the "Deal of Century" crafted by former US president Donald Trump.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by Trump at the White House on September 15 last year.

In January, Sudan's ruling military junta officially signed the Abraham Accords to normalize ties with Israel. 

Morocco's monarchy and Israel agreed on December 10 last year to normalize relations in a deal brokered by the United States.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Al-Quds as its capital, view the deals as a betrayal of their cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
17 September 2021
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
17 September 2021
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
16 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021