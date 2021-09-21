0
Tuesday 21 September 2021 - 03:01

IRGC to Set Up Robotic Divisions

In comments on the sidelines of a ceremony held to unveil homegrown EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) and bomb detection products, the IRGC deputy commander for operations said the new gears are used for “semi-hard and security” battles.

General Abbas Nilforooshan said the new EOD apparatuses will enhance security at the borders and other sensitive sites, considering that the Zionist regime has adopted a new approach after disappointment with a hard war against Iran and has opted for battles in “grey and security” conditions.

He talso unveiled plans to employ divisions of front-line robots for the ground combat sphere.

According to the commander, the Islamic Republic does not rely on imported security equipment, since hostile states either do not sell them to Iran or manipulate the instruments and reduce their sensitivity to be able to transfer explosives into Iran.
