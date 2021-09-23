0
Thursday 23 September 2021 - 02:22

India Uses Pakistani Airspace for Modi's Flight to US

Story Code : 955285
The plane of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which flew to the United States on Wednesday, used Pakistani airspace for the first time in three years, Indian media reported.

This was reported by Indian television, citing government sources, India had sought permission from Pakistan regarding the usage of Pakistan's airspace for Prime Minister Modi's flight to the US, for which a nod was given by Islamabad. This comes after India permitted Pakistan PM Imran Khan's flight to use India's airspace when he was traveling to Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Pakistan had three times refused to allow planes carrying Indian President and Prime Minister Ram Nath Kovind to fly to foreign countries.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday and to hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday. Modi also plans to meet with the leaders of Japan and Australia.

The two neighboring countries clashed recently, after which tensions between India and Pakistan eased.
