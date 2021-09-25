Millions of Muslim Pilgrims Flocking into Holy City of Karbala to Mark Arbaen

Islam Times - Millions of Muslim pilgrims are flocking into the Holy City of Karbala from the Iraqi cities as well as foreign countries to mark Arbaeen anniversary (commemoration the 40th day following Imam Hussein’s martyrdom) at the two Holy Shrines of Imam Hussein (P) and His Brother, Imam Abbas (P).

The occasion refers to the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein (AS), grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred along with 72 of his companions in the Battle of Karbala, in southern Iraq, in 680 AD after fighting courageously for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.The Iraqi authorities have taken the necessary security measures to protect the visitors and deployed crews tasked to distribute anti-coronavirus face masks.Dozens of thousands of Iraqis voluntarily serve the visitors, providing them with food, beverage and medical stuffs.A number of religious scholars, from Palestine and other countries, will participate in Arbaeen rally to underscore the importance of Karbala with respect to the Palestinian cause.