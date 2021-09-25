0
Saturday 25 September 2021 - 04:02

Somalia: Suicide Bombing Strikes near Military Headquarters in Mogadishu

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a Somali military headquarters in the capital Mogadishu on Friday afternoon, police said.

The attack hit the area near Villa Baidoa, the Somali military's second headquarters in Mogadishu.

No casualties were reported from the attack, according to Somali police.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Shabaab is believed to be behind it.

The militant group Al-Shabaab has been driven out of Mogadishu 10 years ago but often stages attacks in the city.
