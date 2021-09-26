0
Sunday 26 September 2021 - 12:25

Iran: Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli Passes Away

Story Code : 955863
Iran: Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli Passes Away
People close to the clergyman said that he died on Friday hours after being hospitalized for lung complications.
 
Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli has many publications in the fields of philosophy, mysticism, mathematics and astronomy as well as Persian and Arabic literature.
 
He has also published a poetry book, comprising about 5,000 verses.
 
In a message issued on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered his condolences on the passing of the religious scholar.

“With deep sorrow, I have received news of the demise of the spiritual scholar and traveler on the path of monotheism, Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli. This learned, multidimensional religious scholar was among the unique and distinguished figures whose limited numbers in any era delight the eyes and hearts of those who know them and benefit from their knowledge, insight, reason, and soul,” the message read.
 
"The writings and works of this honorable scholar will be a great source for the lovers of knowledge and intricate meanings, God willing. I offer my condolences to all his friends, students, and admirers, especially to the faithful believers and revolutionary people of the city of Amol and also to the enthusiastic youths who were attracted by his revolutionary stances and lofty manners. I ask God to bestow His forgiveness and mercy on him and raise his status.”
 
A week of mourning has been declared in the northern city of Amol. 
 
Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli’s body will be laid to rest on Monday concurrent with Arabaeen ceremonies, which marks 40 days since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).
 
Related Stories
Iran Hails Alegria’s Stances against Israel
Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran lauded Algeria’s stances against the activities of the Zionist regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021