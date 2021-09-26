Iran: Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli Passes Away

Islam Times - Prominent Iranian religious scholar Ayatollah Hassan Hasanzadeh Amoli, a philosopher, jurist, mystic and professor of seminary courses, has passed away at the age of 93.

Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli has many publications in the fields of philosophy, mysticism, mathematics and astronomy as well as Persian and Arabic literature.

He has also published a poetry book, comprising about 5,000 verses.

In a message issued on Sunday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei offered his condolences on the passing of the religious scholar.



“With deep sorrow, I have received news of the demise of the spiritual scholar and traveler on the path of monotheism, Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli. This learned, multidimensional religious scholar was among the unique and distinguished figures whose limited numbers in any era delight the eyes and hearts of those who know them and benefit from their knowledge, insight, reason, and soul,” the message read.

"The writings and works of this honorable scholar will be a great source for the lovers of knowledge and intricate meanings, God willing. I offer my condolences to all his friends, students, and admirers, especially to the faithful believers and revolutionary people of the city of Amol and also to the enthusiastic youths who were attracted by his revolutionary stances and lofty manners. I ask God to bestow His forgiveness and mercy on him and raise his status.”

A week of mourning has been declared in the northern city of Amol.

Ayatollah Hasanzadeh Amoli’s body will be laid to rest on Monday concurrent with Arabaeen ceremonies, which marks 40 days since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).



People close to the clergyman said that he died on Friday hours after being hospitalized for lung complications.