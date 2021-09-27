Terrorist Team Dismantled in Southwestern Iran

Islam Times - Security forces dismantled a terrorist team in Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The terrorist team was dismantled on Saturday night as they intended to destroy the security of the country in the days leading to Arba'een occasion.Arba’een marks the 40th day that followed the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his 72-strong companions in the Battle of Karbala, in what is now southern Iraq, in 680 AD.Dozens of weapons including several rifles were seized from the terrorist outfit supported by some states in the region and other anti-Iran groups.