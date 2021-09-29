0
Wednesday 29 September 2021 - 12:35

Jordan Says Israel’s Aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘Provokes Muslim Sentiments’

Story Code : 956353
Jordan Says Israel’s Aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘Provokes Muslim Sentiments’
According to Iranian News Agency, in a statement, Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Haitham Abu al-Ful denounced the blatant violations of the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for restraint. Jordan is the custodian of the holy sites in occupied al-Quds.

It came after hundreds of Israeli settlers on Monday stormed the holy mosque in occupied East al-Quds' Old City and hoisted Israeli regime flags, in a move deemed “provocative” by Palestinians.

Accompanied by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers, the illegal settlers stormed the mosque compound on Monday morning and again in the afternoon, local media reported.

One of the settlers raised an Israeli flag outside the mosque complex, as policemen escorting them prevented Palestinians from entering the compound.

One Palestinian man was arrested when he tried to obstruct the settlers, said a report.

Abu al-Ful said the Jordanian foreign ministry has sent a letter to Israel, calling on it to “stop its violations and provocations, and respect the historical and legal status quo as well as the sanctity of the mosque,” as reported by Jordan’s Petra News Agency.

The spokesman said Jordan “rejects and condemns” these violations by the Israeli regime, which “provoke the sentiments of Muslims around the world.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
Nigeria Airstrike on Village in Northeast Leaves at least 20 Fishermen Dead
29 September 2021
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
Iran Urges Global Nuclear Disarmament at General Assembly Meeting
29 September 2021
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
Palestinian Prisoners Continue Hunger Strike, Boycott ‘Israeli’ Courts
29 September 2021
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
US Military Leaders to Be Pressed On Afghanistan in Hearing
28 September 2021
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
Explosion Rocks Residential Building in Gothenburg, at Least 25 Injured
28 September 2021
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
North Korea Fires New Missile, UN Envoy Insists On ’Right to Test Weapons’
28 September 2021
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
26 September 2021
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021