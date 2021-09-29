Jordan Says Israel’s Aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque ‘Provokes Muslim Sentiments’

Islam Times - In a strong indictment of continued aggression against the al-Aqsa Mosque, Jordan has sent an official note of protest to Israel, warning that the violations of the holy site by regime forces and settlers will provoke sentiments of Muslims around the world.

According to Iranian News Agency, in a statement, Jordanian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Haitham Abu al-Ful denounced the blatant violations of the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for restraint. Jordan is the custodian of the holy sites in occupied al-Quds.It came after hundreds of Israeli settlers on Monday stormed the holy mosque in occupied East al-Quds' Old City and hoisted Israeli regime flags, in a move deemed “provocative” by Palestinians.Accompanied by heavily-armed Israeli soldiers, the illegal settlers stormed the mosque compound on Monday morning and again in the afternoon, local media reported.One of the settlers raised an Israeli flag outside the mosque complex, as policemen escorting them prevented Palestinians from entering the compound.One Palestinian man was arrested when he tried to obstruct the settlers, said a report.Abu al-Ful said the Jordanian foreign ministry has sent a letter to Israel, calling on it to “stop its violations and provocations, and respect the historical and legal status quo as well as the sanctity of the mosque,” as reported by Jordan’s Petra News Agency.The spokesman said Jordan “rejects and condemns” these violations by the Israeli regime, which “provoke the sentiments of Muslims around the world.”