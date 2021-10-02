International Political Climate Changing Positively towards Syria: FM Mikdad

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad says the international political atmosphere towards his war-ridden country has changed positively, and that most of the United Nations member states have abandoned their previously hostile positions against the Arab state.

He added that Syria has always welcomed any honest and impartial political initiative aimed at the resolution of its foreign-sponsored conflict.

“Despite COVID-19 restrictions, we held several face-to-face meetings with Western and Arab foreign ministers as well as UN officials during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. These unprecedented meetings, coupled with active public events, clearly show that the international community has come to realize that Syria will neither capitulate to pressure nor any political conditions even though it is ready to normalize its diplomatic relations,” Mikdad pointed out.

Mikdad highlighted that Syria welcomes any initiative aimed at restoration of full ties with Arab countries, and is looking forward to cooperation with Arab states on the basis of mutual respect and common interests.

“The atmosphere has turned positive. We will continue our battle against terrorism until the entire Syrian territories are purged of terrorism, brought back under government control, and security and stability are restored across the country. This is a national and constitutional duty, and a non-negotiable right,” the Syrian foreign minister emphasized.

“The change reflects the fact that the Syrian Arab Army has gained military progress on-ground in the fight against terrorism, and has restored security and stability across the country,” Mikdad said in an exclusive interview with Syria’s official news agency SANA on Thursday.