0
Saturday 2 October 2021 - 10:26

Saudi Arabia Affirms $3.6bn Financial Support to Pakistan

Story Code : 956854
Saudi Arabia Affirms $3.6bn Financial Support to Pakistan
While talking to the media, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen said that the Pakistan government has finalized the financial package with Saudi Arabia. This funding will help the country avert its balance of payment crisis.

This funding arrangement will be placed for two years. “Pakistan is expected to get $150 million per month from Saudi Arabia,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan, which is facing the current account deficit [CAD] of $2.29bn during 2MFY22, is about to have its staff-level discussion with the International Monetary Fund [IMF] soon for the release of the sixth tranche under the $6bn program.
Related Stories
Pakistan: 10 Killed, 3 Injured in Flood-Related Incidents
Islam Times - At least 10 people were killed and three others injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Monday evening, local media reported.
Comment


Featured Stories
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
US More Divided Than Before: Almost Half of Americans Think ’It’s Time to Split’
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
Panama Police’s Arab Target Practice Sparks Outcry
2 October 2021
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
Silencing Freedom: British Prof Sacked over “Israel” Comments
2 October 2021
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
Canadian Company Financing “Israel”-UAE Collaboration
2 October 2021
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
Iran Army Military Drill “Conquerors of Kheibar” Kicks Off In NW Borders
1 October 2021
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
US Lawmaker Urges Congress to End Saudi Impunity over Khashoggi Murder
1 October 2021
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
Ethiopia Orders Expulsion of Top UN Officials for “Meddling”
1 October 2021
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
More Than 2,000 Health Facilities Shuttered In Afghanistan
1 October 2021
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners Being Tortured in Israeli Jails: Lawyer
30 September 2021
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia
Erdogan Believes Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems Worth Tensions with US
30 September 2021
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
Army to Stage Drill in Northwest Iran
30 September 2021
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
Afghan Central Bank Drained Dollar Stockpile before Kabul Fell
30 September 2021
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
Biden’s National Security Adviser Heads to Egypt
29 September 2021