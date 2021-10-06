0
Wednesday 6 October 2021 - 10:49

Bahrain’s Top Shia Cleric: Opening ‘Israeli’ Embassy in Manama a Disgrace, Crime

While in Bahrain, Lapid last week officially opened Tel Aviv's embassy in the Bahraini capital.

In the same respect, Bahrain’s top Shia cleric, His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim commented on this grave mistake, wondering: “What a disgrace and crime will history score for Bahrain’s opening of an occupation embassy, the visit of [‘Israeli’ Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid, and the government’s reception of him?”

In a tweet on his Twitter account, Sheikh Qassim also asked: “What is the extent of the rift that will be created between the people and the regime?”

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, signed the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ of normalization with the ‘Israeli’ entity at the White House in September 2020.

Morocco and Sudan later signed normalization agreements with the Zionist regime. Palestinians have denounced the normalization deals, describing them as a “stab in the back.”
