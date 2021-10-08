Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend

Islam Times - Hezbollah Media Relations issued on Friday morning the following statement:

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation. The visit was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, in which latest situations and political developments in Lebanon and the region were discussed.His Excellency, the foreign minister, emphasized on the constants of the Iranian stance towards Lebanon, as well as Iran’s support and standing by Lebanon on every level.Sayyed Nasrallah thanked the visiting delegation and the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support of Lebanon, the state, the people, and the resistance over all the past decades until our day. Sayyed Nasrallah said that Iran proved it is the honest ally and the loyal friend that doesn’t abandon its friends no matter how difficult the situations are.His Eminence also noted that hopes are very high for Lebanon to overcome this calamity it has been through, with the help of everybody, by God’s willing.