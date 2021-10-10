Ayatollah Sistani Condemns Terrorist Attack on Kunduz Mosque

Islam Times - Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, Supreme Leader of the Iraqi Shiites, condemned the terrorist attack on the Kunduz Mosque in Afghanistan on Saturday night.

The message reads: "With a heart full of pain and sorrow, while condemning the recent crime against the Muslims attending the Kunduz mosque, I offer my condolences on the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent worshipers at this mosque. And I ask God Almighty for patience and reward for the bereaved families and immediate healing for the injured."Ayatollah Sistani also lamented that Muslim countries and the international community have left the innocent nation of Afghanistan alone and have effectively allowed more of the country's innocent believers to be targeted by criminal attacks by extremist and ruthless groups.A deadly explosion in the provincial capital of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers in a Shia Muslim mosque killed at least 50 people and injured 150 others.The attack comes as the Taliban contend with a growing threat from ISIS, who have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks.Several civilians were killed or wounded in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul last week.