0
Sunday 10 October 2021 - 11:58

Ayatollah Sistani Condemns Terrorist Attack on Kunduz Mosque

Story Code : 958032
Ayatollah Sistani Condemns Terrorist Attack on Kunduz Mosque
The message reads: "With a heart full of pain and sorrow, while condemning the recent crime against the Muslims attending the Kunduz mosque, I offer my condolences on the martyrdom and injury of dozens of innocent worshipers at this mosque. And I ask God Almighty for patience and reward for the bereaved families and immediate healing for the injured."

Ayatollah Sistani also lamented that Muslim countries and the international community have left the innocent nation of Afghanistan alone and have effectively allowed more of the country's innocent believers to be targeted by criminal attacks by extremist and ruthless groups.

A deadly explosion in the provincial capital of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan during Friday prayers in a Shia Muslim mosque killed at least 50 people and injured 150 others.

The attack comes as the Taliban contend with a growing threat from ISIS, who have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks.

Several civilians were killed or wounded in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kabul last week.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
9 October 2021
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
9 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
8 October 2021
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021