0
Tuesday 12 October 2021 - 11:09

Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill

Story Code : 958350
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
The air defense units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday exercised plans to counter the electronic warfare and cyber-attacks by employing various homegrown systems during the first day of the war game, codenamed ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-1400’.

The air defense units also carried out radar jamming with specific drones.

Organizers say the exercise is aimed at boosting combat preparedness, strengthening deterrent power, evaluating homegrown air defense systems in countering various threats, practicing action against electronic warfare and cyberattacks, and boosting coordination among the Army and the IRGC’s command and control centers.

Participants in the drill employ modern technologies, exercise tactics to protect the sensitive centers and practice for defense against aerial threats, smart ammunition, cruise missiles, as well as drones and stealth aircraft.

Various types of homegrown missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and communication systems have been employed in the war game to practice countering aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

Iran’s Air Defense holds annual war games in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country’s airspace.
Comment


Featured Stories
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
Sayyed Nasrallah Urges Duly Parliamentary Elections, Promises More Diesel Will be Brought for Winter Season
11 October 2021
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
Iraqi Forces Capture Deputy of Slain Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi
11 October 2021
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
Iranian Army Ground Force Celebrates Largest Chopper Fleet in Region, Self-sufficiency in Drones
11 October 2021
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
FM Mikdad Demands End To Illegal US, Turkish Presence in Syria
11 October 2021
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
US Pressuring Sudan for Normalization with ‘Israel’
11 October 2021
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
10 October 2021
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021