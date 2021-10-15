0
Friday 15 October 2021 - 11:29

Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression

Story Code : 958836
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Syrian Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit told the Sputnik news site that the strike was carried out by four “Israeli” F-16 jets.

“The Syrian military leadership decided not to use air defense systems since at the time of the Israeli aviation attack, two civilian passenger aircraft were in the zone of destruction of the anti-aircraft systems,” Kulit said.

Russia has repeatedly accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of using civilian aircraft as a “shield” against

Syrian air defenses, amid lingering anger over a case in 2018, when the Syrian military shot down a Russian spy plane while responding to an “Israeli” strike over Syrian airspace.

Russia later declared that “Israel” was responsible for that incident, in which 15 crew members were killed, revealing that the “Israel” Air Force jets used the Russian plane as cover.

The Syrian state news agency SANA had earlier quoted a military source as saying that the late Wednesday attack near the city of Palmyra had killed a soldier and wounded three others.

“At around 11:34 p.m., the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial aggression… on the area of Palmyra, targeting a communication tower and several positions in its vicinity,” the source told SANA.
Related Stories
Russia: Israel downing of military plane ‘cowardly’
Islam Times - Russia says Israel’s downing of a Russian military aircraft over the Syrian airspace earlier this month was a “cowardly” and “unprofessional” act in a yet fresh sign that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
Command of the Syria Allies Operations Room Vows Harsh Response After ‘Israeli’ Attack on Syria’s Homs
14 October 2021
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
Snipers Shoot at Peaceful Protesters Heading to Rally against Politicizing Beirut Port Blast Investigations
14 October 2021
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
Putin: US Itself Killing Dollar as Reserve Currency by Weaponizing Sanctions, Fueling Inflation
14 October 2021
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
Amazon, Google Employees: Crimes against Palestinians to Get ’Deadlier’ After Tech Giants Contract with ’Israel
13 October 2021
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
Israeli Nukes Major Threat to Middle East Security: Iranian Envoy
13 October 2021
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
Sound Bomb Targets House of PMU Commander in Baghdad
13 October 2021
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
Study Warns of Looming Disaster: Oil Ship Leak Threatens Millions of Yemenis
12 October 2021
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
Electronic Warfare Tactics Practiced in Iran’s Drill
12 October 2021
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
12 October 2021