A Russian general on Thursday said that Syrian air defenses did not engage "Israeli" jets that reportedly carried out a strike in central Syria because there were two civilian airliners in the air at the time.

Syrian Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit told the Sputnik news site that the strike was carried out by four “Israeli” F-16 jets.“The Syrian military leadership decided not to use air defense systems since at the time of the Israeli aviation attack, two civilian passenger aircraft were in the zone of destruction of the anti-aircraft systems,” Kulit said.Russia has repeatedly accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of using civilian aircraft as a “shield” againstSyrian air defenses, amid lingering anger over a case in 2018, when the Syrian military shot down a Russian spy plane while responding to an “Israeli” strike over Syrian airspace.Russia later declared that “Israel” was responsible for that incident, in which 15 crew members were killed, revealing that the “Israel” Air Force jets used the Russian plane as cover.The Syrian state news agency SANA had earlier quoted a military source as saying that the late Wednesday attack near the city of Palmyra had killed a soldier and wounded three others.“At around 11:34 p.m., the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an aerial aggression… on the area of Palmyra, targeting a communication tower and several positions in its vicinity,” the source told SANA.