Iran Envoy Questions IAEA Silence on Israeli Nuclear Program

Islam Times - Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi has questioned the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s silence on the Zionist regime’s nuclear program.

“What is the advantage of being both an NPT member and fully implementing the Agency’s safeguards? How could one see the IAEA as a serious, professional and impartial partner when it does not pursue evenly and justly the implementation of its safeguards regime for all its members?” wrote Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Friday.In his tweet, Gharibabadi said that “silence and negligence about Israel’s nuclear program send a negative message to the NPT members”“Being a member equals accepting the robust verification while being outside the Treaty means to be free from any obligation and criticism, and even be rewarded”?!,” he added.Despite condemning the attack on the countries’ nuclear facilities, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi refused to name the perpetrators of the act of sabotage on Iran’s nuclear facilities, saying he had no duty to speak on the matter.