Saudi FM Meets Blinken in Washington, Says Iran Talks ‘Cordial’ and ‘Exploratory’

Islam Times - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

In a statement on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that bin Frahan and Blinken “exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear program and international talks on the matter.”The Saudi FM also met the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, and discussed intensifying joint efforts against “Iranian violations of international treaties related to the nuclear agreement,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.“Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts,” bin Frahan said in a Twitter post on Friday.In remarks to the Financial Times, bin Farhan said that talks with Iran had been “cordial,” describing the negotiations as “exploratory.”“We are serious about the talks,” bin Farhan told the FT in an interview. “For us, it’s not that big a shift. We’ve always said we want to find a way to stabilize the region.”