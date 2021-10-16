Myanmar's Military Chief Not Invited to Upcoming ASEAN Summit
Story Code : 958995
Instead, a non-political representative from Myanmar will be invited to the gathering in late October.
Brunei added the decision was made after no consensus was reached during a bloc meeting on Friday for a Myanmar political representative to attend the summit.
The exclusion of Myanmar's army chief from the meeting is due to the failure of the country's ruling military to adhere to a peace roadmap it had agreed to with ASEAN, Reuters reported, citing sources.