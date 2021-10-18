0
Monday 18 October 2021 - 07:24

Resistance Bloc MP Raad: Hezbollah Will Not Be Dragged Into Civil War, Nor Will Threaten Civil Peace

Story Code : 959289
Resistance Bloc MP Raad: Hezbollah Will Not Be Dragged Into Civil War, Nor Will Threaten Civil Peace
Raad's comments were made during a political meeting held by Hezbollah in south Lebanon in Zraria town, whereby he said “when people went protesting under the slogan of fighting corruption in the country, there were simultaneously others in Zalka and Jal El-Dib raising the slogan ‘Hezbollah is a “terrorist”’ and ‘We do not want “Iranian occupation” in Lebanon”’.
 
"If there was terrorism, then it is one of those who chanted these slogans, since all their history is massacres and threat to civil peace,” Raad explained.
 
He also asked, “What is the story of the ‘Iranian occupation’? And where is it? Who sees an Iranian military in Lebanon?"
 
“This is accumulated hatred and grudge, as these people’s political choice is against Lebanon's interest and sovereignty,” Raad noted.
 
Raad stressed that "Hezbollah's keenness, with its full will, remain on civil peace among Lebanese so that what happened during civil war will be avoided,” adding that “they reached an understanding with largest Christian component in Lebanon, the Free Patriotic Movement in 2006 in order to preserve civil peace.”
