Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Islam Times - Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said in a statement.

“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family said in a post on his Facebook page, Reuters reported.As a four-star army general, he was chairman of the US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Persian Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait.Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush.