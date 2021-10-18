0
Monday 18 October 2021 - 22:20

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Story Code : 959419
“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family said in a post on his Facebook page, Reuters reported.

As a four-star army general, he was chairman of the US military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Persian Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighboring Kuwait.

Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush.
