0
Monday 18 October 2021 - 22:22

Moscow Not Interested in ‘A Divided Europe’, Says Kremlin

Story Code : 959420
Moscow Not Interested in ‘A Divided Europe’, Says Kremlin
"Moscow has no interest in a divided Europe. We’re interested in the existence of prosperous European countries, independent of each other. Europe is now searching for its own way; it is posing questions on its system of defense as well as the necessity of possessing a sovereign defense. The Europeans need their own army," Peskov said in the interview that was a part of a two-hour production called "Vladimir Putin: Master of the Game" aired on Sunday evening on the France 5 TV channel.

He pointed out that currently "it is unclear whether the Americans will stay in Europe and continue to defend the Europeans against those "horrible Russians". "We want to be heard: we are not threatening anyone, we are not a source of danger, we are a very large and very powerful country who is looking for partners," the Kremlin press secretary noted, TASS reported.

Commenting on the presenter’s statement over the movement of Russian troops to the border of Ukraine which was perceived as a threat by the West, he stressed that "surely, we can understand your feelings. But we would prefer it, if you Europeans were better informed. Massive NATO drills had taken place near Russia’s border before Russian troops were transferred to that region." Peskov highlighted that there is "endless talk about the concentration of Russian troops, yet everyone turns a blind eye to the concentration of NATO’s forces."

Replying to a question on Kiev’s quest for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, he said that "Ukraine’s membership in NATO would be the worst-case outcome".

"This sort of scenario transgresses the red lines of Russia’s national interests. This is the very scenario that could force Moscow to take active measures to ensure its security," Peskov stated.
Comment


Featured Stories
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
Turkey Boosts Drone Sales to Africa in a Move Set to Stoke Tensions
15 October 2021
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
“Lebanese Forces” Ambush: Seven Martyred, Scores Injured, Murderers Identified
15 October 2021
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 10 Martyred, Others Injured
15 October 2021
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
Russia: “Israel” Used Two Civilian Airliners as Cover to Carry out Syria Aggression
15 October 2021