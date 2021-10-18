Recent Snap Parliamentary Election Was Transparent: Iraqi PM

Islam Times - The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that the October 10 early parliamentary elections in Iraq were held in a healthy and transparent manner, calling on everyone to stay away from partisan and personal differences.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Prime Minister of Iraq called on Iraqis set aside their political and personal differences to prioritize the well-being and stability of the Iraqi people.He made the remarks, in a ceremony to celebrate Holy Prophet's birth anniversary in Baghdad, and in reaction to recent protests in the country over the results of the October 10 snap parliamentary elections in Iraq."We lived up to our commitments to hold early and healthy elections and the people elected their representatives", Al-Kadhimi said."The new representatives have a moral and national duty to revitalize the people's trust through political process and democracy," the Iraqi Prime Minister added.The Iraqi premier explained more that his government has overcome the tough period of financial, economic and health crises that emerged after the Covid-19 and other challenges.The recent early parliamentary votes in Iraq triggered widespread protests in the country with several Iraqi politicians and political groups calling the elections rigged and held under the influence of foreign intervention. 41% of the eligible voter cast their ballot, marking the lowest turnout in the history of elections in Iraq.