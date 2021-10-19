US Not to Participate in Moscow Format Talks on Afghanistan

Islam Times - The US will not participate in the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan, scheduled for October 20, but Washington does support these talks and may participate in the future, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

"We will not participate in the Moscow talks," he said, adding that the US supports the process itself and may join a similar meeting in the future."It's just logistically difficult for us to take part this week to support the process," he said, TASS reported.He also noted that the Troika plus format (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) is an "effective and constructive forum.""We look forward to engaging in that forum, going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," he added.