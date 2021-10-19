0
Tuesday 19 October 2021 - 21:17

Sayyed Nasrallah: Arrogance Is Still Trying to Destroy Muslim Unity

In his speech during the 35th International Conference on Islamic Unity held in Tehran, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that the accomplishments stemming from years of conferences and meetings helped to overcome the harsh phase that we endured, which was threatening the Islamic world with sectarian wars.

"With God's help and awareness, insight, the presence of honest people and the blood of the martyrs, this stage has been overcome," Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

In parallel, he stressed that the arrogant American and “Israeli” campaign to disrupt the efforts of Muslims still exists. This requires us to have hope and sit down again, think, program, plan and make effort to reach the desired goal, which is rapprochement and unity among Muslims and not to give the enemies of the nation any opportunity to exploit differences or variations in their favor.

He also underlined that we have to benefit from previous experiences, from strengths and weaknesses, feasible and beneficial actions in order to develop. Meanwhile, we must abandon useless ones so that we do not waste time, energy, money, and capabilities. We must also try to look for frameworks and good ideas, and this must be given an opportunity.

"We are always being targeted, and the most significant aspects being targeted are rapprochement, harmony, and cooperation. When we were united, we created victories," Hezbollah’s Secretary-General explained.

His Eminence underscored the necessity to build on the past and consider this matter as one of the major national priorities to thwart the enemy's plots.

Sayyed Nasrallah suggested that the formation of a committee in which all the countries of the Islamic world would be represented should emerge from this conference and prepare for a direct meeting. They must represent their countries in order to evaluate the experience of previous decades and build on them and set goals for the next stage.
