0
Tuesday 19 October 2021 - 21:25

US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

Story Code : 959577
US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah
The Saberin News reported Tuesday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the city of Nasiriyah, southeastern Iraq.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and no casualties have been reported.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies via various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
Chinese Army Newspaper Urges “People’s War” Against CIA Infiltration
18 October 2021
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
Venezuelan Government Suspends Talks with Opposition
17 October 2021
Borrell Says EU Has No
Borrell Says EU Has No 'Plan B' on Iran
17 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
Erdogan: Turkey Could Run Kabul Airport If Deals Reached with Qatar, Afghanistan
16 October 2021
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq
Dangerous ISIS Terrorist Cell Arrested in Iraq's Nineveh
16 October 2021
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus
16 October 2021
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
16 October 2021