US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that a convoy carrying logistics equipment for US troops in southeastern Iraq was targeted on Tuesday.

The Saberin News reported Tuesday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the city of Nasiriyah, southeastern Iraq.No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and no casualties have been reported.Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies via various border crossings.Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.