ISIS Presence at Borders is Iran’s Redline

Islam Times - Commander of Iran’s Border Guards Police Brigadier warned of the presence of ISIS terrorists on the Iranian borders as the redline of Tehran.

"Iran's border guards do not allow ISIS terrorists' remnants to approach the borders," General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said during a ceremony in the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi.He stated that the security of the borders is a red line for Iran.In case of any movement by ISIS terrorists at the Iranian borders, they would be immediately eradicated, the commander said.He noted that Iran has informed the neighboring countries that no one is allowed to ignore the principles of diplomacy.The commander reiterated that Iranian border guards will not allow the ill-wishers to spy on the country’s borders.