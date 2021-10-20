US Homeland Security Secretary Tests Positive for COVID While Fully Vaccinated

Islam Times - US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated and receiving a booster shot against COVID 19.

"Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."Mayorkas plans to isolate and work from home by CDC protocols.Mayorkas joined U.S President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and several other high-ranking officials at the annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol.According to a White House official, Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were not determined to be in close contact with Secretary Mayorkas because the event occurred outdoors and was held more than 48 hours before he tested positive.