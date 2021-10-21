0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 09:55

‘Israeli’ Rabbi Roams the Holy Land of the Two Sanctuaries!

Story Code : 959803
‘Israeli’ Rabbi Roams the Holy Land of the Two Sanctuaries!
The last guest the Saudi authorities hosted was Rabbi Jacob Yisrael Herzog who was seen in Riyadh being welcomed by a Saudi citizen called Abu Nasser.

Herzog, for his part, greeted Abu Nasser and thanked Saudi King Salman and his son, crown prince Mohammad.

‘Israeli’ journalist Edy Cohen published a photo of the Rabbi, and confirmed that he was in Saudi Arabia, namely in the reception hall according to the background in the photo depicting the rulers of the Saudi kingdom.

Additionally, ‘Israel’ Arabic Twitter account published in February a video of Herzog praying for the wellbeing of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman who underwent a surgery.

The video was captioned with the following: “The senior Jewish Rabbi in the Gulf countries, Jacob Yisrael Herzog, prays for the recovery of His Excellency Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist
Turkey Summons 10 Ambassadors after Call for Philanthropist's Release
19 October 2021
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
Raisi: Nuclear Talks Must Secure Interests of All Iranians
19 October 2021
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
Morocco to Approve Two Cooperation Agreements with Zionist Entity
18 October 2021
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure
18 October 2021