Thursday 21 October 2021 - 11:10

Iran Air Force Holds Military Drills

Story Code : 959812
Iran Air Force Holds Military Drills
The 10th Air Authority of Devotees of the Sky of Velayat military drills began on Thursday, October 21, 2021, with both manned and unmanned aircraft in the presence of Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi, chief commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Head of the  Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and a group of commanders and officials of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.

Deputy Commander of Iran's Air Force Brigadier General Mehdi Hadian elaborated on this exercise: "This exercise will be held in a wide area of ​​the whole country."

He added that the drills aim at reflecting part of the capabilities and combat capability of the air force and obtaining the necessary preparations and obtaining a suitable model for battle in real conditions.

In this exercise, a variety of systems and weapons are upgraded by experts from the Ministry of Defense and the Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the Iranian Army.
