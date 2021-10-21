0
Thursday 21 October 2021 - 11:13

Greece Claims Turkish Fighter Jets Violated Its Airspace

Story Code : 959814
Greece Claims Turkish Fighter Jets Violated Its Airspace
In a statement on Wednesday, the Greek Ministry of Defense claimed that two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the islands of Pharmacognosy and Leipsoi in the Aegean Sea violating Greek airspace.

Greece has repeatedly claimed that its airspace has been violated by Turkish fighter jets. The two neighboring countries have long had strained relations due to border disputes.

Greece and Turkey are in dispute over ownership of a number of rocky islands and continental shelf between the Mediterranean and Aegean water borders, and also claim that the other side is sabotaging the negotiation process to resolve the Cyprus issue.

Greece and Turkey also have serious differences over oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
