0
Friday 22 October 2021 - 23:31

Western Quartet Talks in Paris on Iranian Nuclear Power

Story Code : 960055
Western Quartet Talks in Paris on Iranian Nuclear Power
US envoy responsible for the Iranian nuclear dossier, Robert Malley, will arrive in Paris on Friday to hold four-party talks (United States, France, Germany and Great Britain) on how to resume negotiations with Tehran on its nuclear program, diplomatic sources said. Thursday.

A spokesman for the US State Department said that “after consultations with partners in the region, the Iranian special envoy from Mali will meet on Friday in Paris with his counterparts from the A3 group”, the three European countries interested in the Iranian nuclear dossier.

In turn, a French diplomatic source said that a representative of the European Union will also attend this meeting.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
22 October 2021
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
22 October 2021
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
22 October 2021
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
21 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
Top Trump Security Adviser Contradicts “Imminent Attack” Claim Behind Soleimani Assassination
20 October 2021
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
20 October 2021
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
Envoy for Afghanistan Steps Down after US Withdrawal
19 October 2021
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
Lebanese Forces Massacre in Tayouneh Tops Agenda of Israeli Cabinet Session
19 October 2021