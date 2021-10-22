Western Quartet Talks in Paris on Iranian Nuclear Power

Islam Times - US envoy responsible for the Iranian nuclear dossier, Robert Malley, will arrive in Paris on Friday to hold four-party talks (United States, France, Germany and Great Britain) on how to resume negotiations with Tehran on its nuclear program, diplomatic sources said.

US envoy responsible for the Iranian nuclear dossier, Robert Malley, will arrive in Paris on Friday to hold four-party talks (United States, France, Germany and Great Britain) on how to resume negotiations with Tehran on its nuclear program, diplomatic sources said. Thursday.A spokesman for the US State Department said that “after consultations with partners in the region, the Iranian special envoy from Mali will meet on Friday in Paris with his counterparts from the A3 group”, the three European countries interested in the Iranian nuclear dossier.In turn, a French diplomatic source said that a representative of the European Union will also attend this meeting.