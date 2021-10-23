0
Saturday 23 October 2021 - 10:33

US Deficit Hits $2.8 Trillion, Second Largest in History

Story Code : 960136
US Deficit Hits $2.8 Trillion, Second Largest in History
The number, however, is down $360 billion from the record set during the previous fiscal year, The Hill reported.

Last year, the deficit rose to $3.1 trillion, the highest on record as the nation saw its economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, when scores of businesses across the country were forced to shutter temporarily in efforts to mitigate the spread of the disease.

That figure was more than double the record set in 2009, when the deficit reached $1.4 trillion during the Great Recession.

The Treasury and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said in a joint announcement on Friday morning that the deficit for fiscal year 2021, which ran from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, was $897 billion less the $3.7 trillion estimate previously forecast in the president’s 2022 budget.

In July, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) also projected the country’s deficit would reach $3 trillion for the recent fiscal year.

However, the CBO estimated in a report last month that the figure would be lower that its initial projection after income tax revenue exceeded its predictions.

On Friday, the new budget report said governmental revenue totaled $4 trillion in fiscal 2021, up 18.3 percent from the previous year and exceeding previous projections forecast in the president’s budget.

The budget report accredited the increase in spending “to higher net individual and corporation income taxes from the improved economy.”

Government spending for this past fiscal year reached $6.8 trillion, a 4.1 percent increase from the previous year and lower than the president’s budget projections.

The report said the increase reflects continued spending from coronavirus relief legislation enacted during the fiscal year, including the CARES Act approved under former president Donald Trump and the subsequent American Rescue Plan, approved this year by President Biden.

“Contributing to the dollar increase over FY 2020 were higher outlays for COVID relief programs such as Economic Impact Payments, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” the budget report stated.

OMB acting Director Shalanda Young touted the results in a statement, calling them “further proof that President Biden’s economic plan is working.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also called the budget report “evidence that America’s economy is in the midst of a recovery.”

“The nation’s economic progress is the direct result of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to enact the American Rescue Plan and address the pandemic,” Yellen said, while also urging the passage of the president's economic agenda in Congress.

Recent reports have placed the total costs of the shifting plan in the $2 trillion range. The plan is expected to include funding for popular social benefits like paid family leave and universal pre-K.

Democrats have proposed raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households to help pay for the package while providing tax relief to middle class Americans. But divisions remain among the party over the proposal.
Related Stories
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Islam Times - Iraqis started on Sunday morning heading to cast their votes in early parliamentary elections, in a bid to shape the country’s future ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
Blast, Fire Kill 16 at Russian Chemicals Plant
22 October 2021
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
Pentagon: Latest US Military Hypersonic Test Fails
22 October 2021
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
UAE Says Scrapping of Oil Pipeline Deal ‘Won’t Harm’ Ties with Zionist Entity
22 October 2021
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
Bomb Blast in Pakistan Kills Four Security Forces
21 October 2021
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
Erdogan: Turkey Determined to Get Back Owed Money from US
21 October 2021
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
North Korea Says Its Recent SLBM Test-Launch Not Targeting US
21 October 2021
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
Yemen Suffering from “Systematic Looting” of Oil Wealth by Saudi-Led Coalition Mercenaries
21 October 2021
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
Russia Hosts Taliban at International Conference, Calls for Afghan Aid
20 October 2021