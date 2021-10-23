0
Saturday 23 October 2021 - 10:35

Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign

Carrying Syrian flags and pictures of President Bashar al-Assad, the protesters marched on the streets of Tal Rifaat, as the Kurdish town could become the focal point of Turkey's new threatened military operation.

The residents of neighboring towns and villages also took part in the protest and called for an end to the illegitimate presence of Turkish forces as well as the militants supported by the country on Syrian soil, and urging them to stop their crimes against Syrian people, SANA reported.

Participants in the gathering expressed their adherence to the Syrian territorial integrity and preparedness for confronting any attempts by Turkey to divide any part of the Syrian geography.

They also stressed their confidence in the ability of the Syrian Arab Army to confront any aggression.

On October 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had 'run out of patience' after two Turkish officers were killed in attacks allegedly carried out by the Kurdish militant group People's Defense Units (YPG) in Marea, which lies north of Tal Rifaat.
