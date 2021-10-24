0
Sunday 24 October 2021 - 12:26

Iran’s Envoy Meets Taliban Acting FM in Kabul

Story Code : 960285
In the meeting, held in Kabul on Saturday, the Iranian envoy described the economic woes as the common foe faced by Iran and Afghanistan, voicing Tehran’s readiness to invest in various sectors in Afghanistan to help reconstruct the war-torn country.

“During the meeting, Mr. Amininan said that economic challenge is our common enemy that creates turmoil, & Iran is ready to invest in energy, connectivity, mines, trade, and health sectors in Afghanistan,” the Taliban’s foreign ministry spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, announced via Twitter.

The spokesman further said Muttaqi had called for particular attention to be paid to address the Afghan refugees’ issues in Iran and provide further facilities for Afghans traveling to Iran via the common border, Press TV reported.

Iran is home to over 3 million Afghan refugees. The fall of the former Afghan government in mid-August has caused a sharp increase in the number of Afghan nationals seeking refuge in neighboring countries, especially Iran.

The Islamic Republic has called on the international community to take on the responsibility of attending to the needs of the Afghan refugees in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
