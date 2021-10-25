0
Monday 25 October 2021 - 22:25

Khartoum Airport Shut, International Flights Suspended

On Monday 25 October 2021, media sources reported that Sudani Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, had been placed under house arrest, and military forces attempted a coup and arrested four cabinet ministers, one civilian member of the ruling Sovereign Council, and several state governors and party leaders. 

Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed bitter recriminations between military and civilian groups meant to be sharing power following the 2019 ouster of former leader Omar al-Bashir. Bashir was toppled and jailed after months of street protests.
