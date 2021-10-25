Bahrain: Ex-Prisoner Embraces Martyrdom after Suffering Long Persecution in Jail

Islam Times - The Bahraini ex-prisoner, Ali Qanbar, embraced on Monday martyrdom after suffering from cancer disease due to the long persecution in the regime jails.

The martyr was jailed in 2014 in Jaw prison where he caught face and lung cancer due to the persecution before he was release in 2018.March 14 Coalition mourned Qanbar, stressing that his martyrdom comes in the context of the Bahrain people struggle for the sake of the revolution targets.Al-Wefaq Islamic Association has always called for a comprehensive political reform that eradicates the state corruption, indicating that the regime uses the services to blackmail the Bahrainis.Bahraini opposition, since the inception of the revolution in 2011, has always demanded a comprehensive political project that is based on freedom, equality, stability and democracy.