0
Monday 25 October 2021 - 23:38

Bahrain: Ex-Prisoner Embraces Martyrdom after Suffering Long Persecution in Jail

Story Code : 960493
Bahrain: Ex-Prisoner Embraces Martyrdom after Suffering Long Persecution in Jail
The martyr was jailed in 2014 in Jaw prison where he caught face and lung cancer due to the persecution before he was release in 2018.

March 14 Coalition mourned Qanbar, stressing that his martyrdom comes in the context of the Bahrain people struggle for the sake of the revolution targets.

Al-Wefaq Islamic Association has always called for a comprehensive political reform that eradicates the state corruption, indicating that the regime uses the services to blackmail the Bahrainis.

Bahraini opposition, since the inception of the revolution in 2011, has always demanded a comprehensive political project that is based on freedom, equality,  stability and democracy.
Related Stories
Bahrain executes two activists despite calls to halt death sentences
Islam Times - Bahrain has executed two pro-democracy activists, defying widespread calls to commute the death sentences handed to the prisoners ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
25 October 2021
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
25 October 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda's Bomb Attack
25 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
24 October 2021
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
Hezbollah: Judge in Beirut Blast Case Politicizing Probe, Must Be Sacked
24 October 2021
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
Russia-led Bloc Concludes Drills near Afghanistan Border
24 October 2021
Iran
Iran's Top Security Official Blasts Erdogan for Exaggeration of Israel’s “Fake” Power
24 October 2021
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
Hundreds of Syrians Protest against Turkey’s Signal for New Military Campaign
23 October 2021
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
Ex-Saudi Official: MBS Sent a Hit Squad to Assassinate Me in Canada Days after Khashoggi Murder
23 October 2021
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
Yemen: UN Is Responsible for Crimes of Saudi Coalition
23 October 2021
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
Up to 200 Americans still Stranded in Afghanistan
23 October 2021
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
Hezbollah a Significant Political Force in Lebanon: Putin
22 October 2021