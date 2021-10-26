0
Tuesday 26 October 2021 - 12:00

Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups

Story Code : 960556
The “Israeli” regime’s new act of aggression on Syrian soil came a day after the Syrian Army, within the framework of an August agreement, began mop-up operations in the city of al-Harak and its surroundings in the southwestern province of Daraa.
 
“That brutal aggression comes after reconciliations in Daraa governorate were completed and following the restoration of security and safety to the region, in a desperate attempt by the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to support its tools and agents of the defeated terrorist groups,” an official source at Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement cited by the state-run SANA news agency.
 
The source added that Damascus strongly condemns the flagrant aggression by the Tel Aviv regime as it would further escalate the tense situation in the region.
 
The official also reaffirmed Syria’s right and ability to respond to such brutal attacks and curb Israel’s aggressive approach.
 
The Syrian media reported on Monday that “Israeli” helicopters had hit three targets on the outskirts of the town of al-Baath as well as other locations in southern Syria. The strikes caused “material damage,” but there was no immediate word on casualties.
 
The Syrian army units have over the past weeks reinforced their positions in the cities, towns and villages of the countryside of Daraa after entering the region and raising Syria’s national flag there.
 
Under a truce deal brokered by Russia and reached on August 14, militants were obliged to hand over their weapons, and government forces were due to install checkpoints in nine districts of Daraa al-Balad.
