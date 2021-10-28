0
Thursday 28 October 2021 - 07:37

India Tests Nuke-Capable Missile with 5,000-km Range

Story Code : 960817
Agni-V, as the surface-to-surface missile is named, was launched at approximately 07:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday [1420 GMT] from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, the India Today news magazine reported.

"The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India’s stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use," the country’s defense ministry said in a statement.

“The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fueled engine, is capable of striking targets…with a very high degree of accuracy,” the statement added.

The country has already conducted seven trials of the missile. The first successful test of the Agni-V was conducted on April 19, 2012.

“After its induction, India will join an exclusive club of countries like the US, Russia, China, France, and Britain, with intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities,” the magazine wrote.

The missile’s other versions can fly between 700 and 3,500 kilometers [434 and 2,174 miles].
