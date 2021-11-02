Iran’s FM Tests Positive for COVID-19

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has been infected with the coronavirus.

The Iranian top diplomat was told on Monday that his COVID-19 test has been positive.Amir Abdollahian is currently in home quarantine.According to Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Amir Abdollahian is in good health and doing his routine work in quarantine.Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday that more than 5.52 million coronavirus positive cases have recovered from the infectious disease in the country.The ministry also said that more than 52.86 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 35.28 million have received the second dosage.