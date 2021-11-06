0
Saturday 6 November 2021 - 04:24

Turkey Launches Artillery Attack on Northeastern Syria

Story Code : 962244
Turkey Launches Artillery Attack on Northeastern Syria
The Turkish military along with terrorist groups have launched artillery attacks targeting villages in the Tal Tamar area on the northern outskirts of Hasakah province, Syrian sources said.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

In recent months, the Turkish military has repeatedly targeted military positions, as well as residential areas and infrastructure in Syria in support of terrorists.

A large number of Syrian citizens were killed or wounded in these attacks.

Areas in northern Syria are currently occupied by the Turkish army.

Turkey's aggression in northern Syria has drawn widespread international condemnation.
